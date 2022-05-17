Menu
Ghost Announce 2022 North American Tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox

The month-long outing kicks off in late August and runs through late September

Ghost tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox
Mastodon (photo by Amy Harris, Ghost (photo by Johnny Perilla) and Spiritbox (photo by Amy Harris)
May 17, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Ghost are returning stateside for another tour kicking off in the late summer. This time around, the Swedish metal lords will be joined by Mastodon and Spiritbox, making for a powerhouse bill.

    Having already conquered US arenas on their winter trek with Volbeat, Ghost have just announced the new run of headlining dates for their “Imperatour.” The month-long outing kicks off August 26th in San Diego, and runs through a September 23rd show in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on day earlier on Thursday (May 19th) using code FINALE.

    Ghost released their fifth album, Impera, on March 11th, with the band embracing a ’70s arena rock sound on the LP. The single “Call Me Little Sunshine” has ascended to the top of the US rock radio chart.

    Meanwhile, Atlanta metal heavyweights Mastodon returned in 2021 with their eighth studio album, Hushed and Grim, which they’ve already supported with a multi-leg co-headlining tour with Opeth.

    Ghost and Volbeat show review photos
     Editor's Pick
    Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

    And Spiritbox are one of metal’s most acclaimed new acts, with their 2021 debut album, Eternal Blue, earning high praise. The Canadian band recently wrapped up a tour supporting Underoath.

    See the dates for Ghost’s North American tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox below, and pick up tickets here.

    Ghost 2022 Tour Dates with Mastodon and Spiritbox:
    08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    08/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Convention Center Arena
    08/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/31 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
    09/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
    09/03 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    09/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
    09/06 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Arena
    09/08 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
    09/09 – Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena
    09/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    09/12 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
    09/13 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
    09/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    09/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum
    09/19 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
    09/20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
    09/21 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
    09/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center ^

    * = festival date (no Mastodon)
    ^ = with Carcass in place of Mastodon

    Ghost 2022 summer tour poster

