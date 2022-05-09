Glenn Danzig: “I Don’t Think I’m Going to Tour Anymore”

Glenn Danzig recently kicked off a 10-date US outing with his eponymous band, and the legendary rocker says it will likely be his last tour. While he still may play one-off shows here and there, he doesn’t envision himself hitting the road for any more tours after this one.

“[This current outing is] not really much of a tour,” Danzig told Revolver. “It’s 10 shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore. I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore. … I think I’m done.”

The current Danzig tour runs through a May 19th show in Austin, Texas, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Though his days as a touring artist may be over, Danzig is not opposed to additional Misfits reunion shows, offering hope for more concerts in the future.

“We’re doing Riot Fest [in Chicago] this year,” said Danzig. “We’re doing the whole Walk Among Us record. So, we’ll see if there’s any other stuff [after that]. There’s been talk. I have the whole fall off, unless I’m doing a movie or something — and I don’t really like doing a movie during the winter. It’s too cold. So, we’ll see. There might be some Misfits shows.”

Danzig also doesn’t think he’ll release any new albums at this point in his career, telling Revolver, “Lately, I seem to be writing more soundtrack stuff. I don’t know that I’m ever going to do another album again. I might do an EP or I might just record some songs and put them out for free on the internet. We’ll see. It could be that right now I’m just not interested, and then a month from now I’ll be in the studio. It depends. I’ve got to be excited about working in order to go do it. And right now I’m not that excited.”

While tours and albums might be behind him, the horror-punk legend is not slowing down when it comes to filmmaking. Having released the campy thrillers Verotika and Death Rider in the House of Vampires in the past few years, Danzig is eyeing more films in the near future.

“I’m working on four scripts,” he revealed. “One of them is a Death Rider sequel that’s almost done. And then there’s a werewolf biker movie that I’m writing right now – they’re all one-percenter outlaw bikers. It’s really violent. [Laughs] Then there’s a martial arts movie and a sequel to Verotika. So, we’ll see what gets done first.”

Pick up tickets to the upcoming Danzig shows at this location, or get passes here to see Misfits performing Walk Among Us in full at Riot Fest in September.