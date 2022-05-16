Menu
Gorillaz Announce North American Tour

The 21-date outing, featuring a 14-piece live band, kicks off in September

Gorillaz 2022
Gorillaz, photo courtesy of band
May 16, 2022 | 10:25am ET

    Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour in four years.

    The 21-date arena tour will see Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn joined on stage by a 14-piece live band, as well as “varying cast of guest performers.” Kicking off on September 11th in Vancouver, the tour also includes stops in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles Phoenix, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Miami. EARTHGANG will open the majority of the dates, with the exception of the two Florida shows, which will be supported by Jungle. Check out the full schedule below.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.

    Last August, Gorillaz released Meanwhile, a surprise three-song EP inspired by Carnival and West London. The year prior, they released their Song Machine project with Season One: Strange Timez.

    Last month, Albarn made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish’s headlining set at Coachella, joining her for a performance of Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”

    Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
    05/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Mita Festival
    06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
    06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
    06/15 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
    06/17 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes de Nimes
    06/19 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
    06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
    06/26 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
    07/02 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
    07/05 – Verona, IT @ Arena di Verona
    07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
    07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena
    07/26 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    08/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen
    08/06 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest
    08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest
    08/17 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
    09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival *
    09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *
    09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
    09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
    09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    09/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena v
    10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
    10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
    10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *
    10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^
    10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ^

    * = w/ EARTHGANG
    ^ = w/ Jungle

