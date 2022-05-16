Gorillaz Announce North American Tour

Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour in four years.

The 21-date arena tour will see Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn joined on stage by a 14-piece live band, as well as “varying cast of guest performers.” Kicking off on September 11th in Vancouver, the tour also includes stops in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles Phoenix, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Miami. EARTHGANG will open the majority of the dates, with the exception of the two Florida shows, which will be supported by Jungle. Check out the full schedule below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.

Last August, Gorillaz released Meanwhile, a surprise three-song EP inspired by Carnival and West London. The year prior, they released their Song Machine project with Season One: Strange Timez.

Last month, Albarn made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish’s headlining set at Coachella, joining her for a performance of Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”

Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

05/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Mita Festival

06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/15 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

06/17 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes de Nimes

06/19 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

06/26 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

07/02 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/05 – Verona, IT @ Arena di Verona

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena

07/26 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

08/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen

08/06 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival *

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena v

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ^

* = w/ EARTHGANG

^ = w/ Jungle