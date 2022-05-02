Graham Nash on His New Live Album, Joni Mitchell, and His “Brothers” in CSNY

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Graham Nash catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Graham Nash: Live, a new release that spotlights a complete run through his first two solo albums, Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales.

The legendary songwriter talks about the relevancy of songs “Military Madness,” “Oh Camil,” and “Prison Song,” and forever being tied to his late ’60s relationship with Joni Mitchell. He also teases a soon-to-be-released solo record.

Nash goes on to also discuss about the photographs of his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates featured in his new book, A Life in Focus. He talks about their enduring friendship, including standing together with Neil Young to pull their catalog from Spotify, despite their history of spats.

Listen to Graham Nash discuss Graham Nash: Live, his storied career, Neil Young, and more above, or via the YouTube player below.