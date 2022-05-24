Menu
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Play Cat and Mouse in Trailer for The Gray Man: Watch

Directed by The Russo Brothers, the espionage thriller arrives in theaters and Netflix in July

the gray man netflix trailer ryan gosling chris evans russo brothers
The Gray Man (Netflix)
May 24, 2022 | 10:58am ET

    Following in the footsteps of movies like Extraction and Red Notice, The Gray Man is the latest big budget Netflix film. Helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers, the espionage thriller has received a trailer offering a look at Ryan Gosling facing off against Chris Evans (sporting a not-so-flattering mustache, but more on that later).

    Gosling stars as former CIA agent Court Gentry (aka Sierra Six), who was sprung out of prison and turned into a highly skilled mercenary by Billy Bob Thornton’s Donald Fitzroy. This leads to a global manhunt led by Evans’ Lloyd Hansen, who won’t let anything get in the way of taking out his former colleague. Meanwhile, the only person who has Gentry’s back is Ana de Armas’ Agent Dani Miranda.

    In the clip, Hansen finds great joy when tasked with the “urgent locate and destroy” of Gentry, who he says has “got some street cred.” Soon enough, rocket-propelled grenades are being used in an effort to eliminate Gentry, who turns to Miranda and Fitzroy for help.

    When Gosling and Evans get up close and personal, their chemistry is evident with quips like, “The trash ‘stache. It just… it leans Lloyd.” Watch the full trailer below.

    Julia Butters, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page round out the cast. The screenplay was penned by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely, the same writing team that has worked on the Russos’ Marvel movies.

    Rumored to have cost somewhere in the ballpark of $200 million, The Gray Man begins a limited run in theaters on July 15th and will hit Netflix one week later.

