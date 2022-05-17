Menu
GWAR Unleash New Song “Berserker Mode” from Upcoming Album: Stream

The latest single from The New Dark Ages, which arrives on June 3rd

gwar berserker mode stream
GWAR (via Z2 Comics)
May 17, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    GWAR have shared “Berserker Mode,” the latest single from their upcoming album, The New Dark Ages, arriving June 3rd.

    The band’s illustrious frontman Blóthar the Berserker takes centerstage on the track both literally and lyrically. Weaving in the narrative from the album’s tie-in graphic novel GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity, “Berserker Mode” reveals Blóthar’s backstory against torrents of vintage metal riffage and timeless thrash.

    “This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield,” Blóthar remarked in the press release. “But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self… a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as… The Berserker Blóthar!!”

    The single’s YouTube visualizer is also notable, as it features animated visual content from the graphic novel. It’s the most we’ve seen from GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity, and it looks to be a bloody mess of a read — just like a GWAR show.

    Speaking of GWAR shows, the band is set to embark on “The Black Death Rager” US tour. Dates kick off Thursday (May 19th) in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and run through June 18th in Norfolk, Virginia. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Whether you’re planning to buy the album, read the graphic novel, and/or catch a date on the tour, we would be remiss not to remind you to expand your limited Bohab senses with GWAR’s Bud of Gods CBD. You can pick a variety of products via BudofGods.com. You can also pre-order The New Dark Ages in various bundles via GWAR’s website.

    Watch the visualizer for “Berserker Mode” below.

