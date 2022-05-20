Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

GWAR Kick Off “Death Rager” Tour, Unveil New Sour Delta-8 GWARtridge

The month-long spring outing features support from Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl

GWAR
GWAR (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2022 | 12:37pm ET

    Ahead of their upcoming album, The New Dark Ages, the mighty GWAR kicked off the spring US leg of their 2022 “Black Death Rager World Tour” at Piere’s Entertainment Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Thursday night (May 19th). Per usual, the intergalactic barbarians laid waste to the venue and the audience.

    GWAR’s US outing, which features support from Crowbar (joining the tour beginning May 23rd), Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl, runs through a June 17th show in Reading, Pennsylvania — with tickets available here.

    At last night’s show, GWAR gave the New Dark Ages song “Mother F**king Liar” its live debut, performing it alongside favorites from such albums as Scumdogs of the Universe, Ragnarök, and more.

    Advertisement

    Prior to taking the stage, GWAR warned fans of what was to come via Twitter, writing, “Puny humans of the United States, the time has come for GWAR to annihilate your dumpster fire of a country. The Black Death Rager World Tour commences today!”

    In addition to launching their spring tour, GWAR have also unveiled a new product in their Bud of Gods CBD line. Starting today, you can pick up the Bud of Gods Sour OG Delta-8 GWARtridge that you always wanted.

    So, if you’re heading out to see GWAR on “The Black Death Rager World Tour,” but not feeling like your usual energetic self, there’s no need to be a Sour Puss! This vape blends Sour OG terpenes with pure hemp-derived delta-8 THC distillate, making for the perfect pick me up before you see GWAR wreak havoc at a soon-to-be-destroyed venue near you.

    Advertisement

    See video from GWAR’s tour kickoff below, and grab tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here. Pick up the Sour OG Delta-8 GWARtridge below (confirming age verification) and more Bud of Gods CBD products at this location.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

classless act vince neil

Classless Act Unveil Self-Titled Track Featuring Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil: Stream

May 20, 2022

def leppard fire it up stream

Def Leppard Unleash New Song "Fire It Up": Stream

May 20, 2022

aimee osbourne fire

Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimée Escapes Recording Studio Fire That Left One Dead

May 20, 2022

Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian Unveils New Song "No Tomorrow" in "Metal: Hellsinger" Video Game Trailer: Stream

May 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR Kick Off "Death Rager" Tour, Unveil New Sour Delta-8 GWARtridge

Menu Shop Search Sale