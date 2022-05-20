GWAR Kick Off “Death Rager” Tour, Unveil New Sour Delta-8 GWARtridge

Ahead of their upcoming album, The New Dark Ages, the mighty GWAR kicked off the spring US leg of their 2022 “Black Death Rager World Tour” at Piere’s Entertainment Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Thursday night (May 19th). Per usual, the intergalactic barbarians laid waste to the venue and the audience.

GWAR’s US outing, which features support from Crowbar (joining the tour beginning May 23rd), Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl, runs through a June 17th show in Reading, Pennsylvania — with tickets available here.

At last night’s show, GWAR gave the New Dark Ages song “Mother F**king Liar” its live debut, performing it alongside favorites from such albums as Scumdogs of the Universe, Ragnarök, and more.

Prior to taking the stage, GWAR warned fans of what was to come via Twitter, writing, “Puny humans of the United States, the time has come for GWAR to annihilate your dumpster fire of a country. The Black Death Rager World Tour commences today!”

In addition to launching their spring tour, GWAR have also unveiled a new product in their Bud of Gods CBD line. Starting today, you can pick up the Bud of Gods Sour OG Delta-8 GWARtridge that you always wanted.

So, if you’re heading out to see GWAR on “The Black Death Rager World Tour,” but not feeling like your usual energetic self, there’s no need to be a Sour Puss! This vape blends Sour OG terpenes with pure hemp-derived delta-8 THC distillate, making for the perfect pick me up before you see GWAR wreak havoc at a soon-to-be-destroyed venue near you.

See video from GWAR’s tour kickoff below, and grab tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here. Pick up the Sour OG Delta-8 GWARtridge below (confirming age verification) and more Bud of Gods CBD products at this location.