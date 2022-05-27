Hacks’ Mark Indelicato on Season 2’s Road Trip, Queer Representation, and Laurie Metcalf

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mark Indelicato, who plays Damien in the HBO Max series Hacks, joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the second season of the hit show.

The actor discusses literally taking the show on the road as the gang travels across America, his character’s admiration for Jean Smart’s Deborah, and perfecting background comedy. Indelicato also talks about the socio-cultural conversations that come up throughout the episodes and the show’s queer representation, as well as working with Laurie Metcalf.

Listen to Mark Indelicato discuss Season 2 of Hacks above, or watch the conversation unfold below.