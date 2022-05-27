Menu
Hacks’ Mark Indelicato on Season 2’s Road Trip, Queer Representation, and Laurie Metcalf

Indelicato, who plays Damien, says “Watching Jean Smart is like watching a Master Class”

Mark Indelicato hacks kyle meredith photo by Karen Ballard_HBO Max
Kyle Meredith With… Mark Indelicato, photo by Karen Ballard/HBO Max
May 27, 2022 | 10:19am ET

    Mark Indelicato, who plays Damien in the HBO Max series Hacks, joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the second season of the hit show.

    The actor discusses literally taking the show on the road as the gang travels across America, his character’s admiration for Jean Smart’s Deborah, and perfecting background comedy. Indelicato also talks about the socio-cultural conversations that come up throughout the episodes and the show’s queer representation, as well as working with Laurie Metcalf.

    Listen to Mark Indelicato discuss Season 2 of Hacks above, or watch the conversation unfold below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

