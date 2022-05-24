Menu
Hall & Oates, Wilco, Brandi Carlile to Play BeachLife Ranch Festival

Dierks Bentley, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Shooter Jennings also set to play inaugural event

Hall and Oates
Hall and Oates, photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
May 24, 2022 | 4:06pm ET

    Hall & Oates, Wilco, The Lumineers, and Brandi Carlile will play the inaugural BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival this September.

    The three-day event goes down September 16th-18th, 2022 at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, California. The lineup also includes Dierks Bentley, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, a special tribute set to Waylon Jennings featuring his son Shooter Jennings, and more acts still to be announced.

    Three-day passes (starting at $299) and VIP passes (starting at $699) are now on sale via the festival’s website.

    BeachLife Ranch is an offshoot of BeachLife Festival, which was staged earlier this month in Redondo Beach, and featured a lineup including The Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band, Weezer, Sheryl Crow, 311, and more.

    Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.

    Beachlife Ranch 2022

