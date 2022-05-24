Hall & Oates, Wilco, The Lumineers, and Brandi Carlile will play the inaugural BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival this September.

The three-day event goes down September 16th-18th, 2022 at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, California. The lineup also includes Dierks Bentley, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, a special tribute set to Waylon Jennings featuring his son Shooter Jennings, and more acts still to be announced.

Three-day passes (starting at $299) and VIP passes (starting at $699) are now on sale via the festival’s website.

BeachLife Ranch is an offshoot of BeachLife Festival, which was staged earlier this month in Redondo Beach, and featured a lineup including The Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band, Weezer, Sheryl Crow, 311, and more.

