Harry Styles Reads a Bedtime Story for BBC’s CBeebies: Watch

Harry Styles is the latest artist to read a bedtime story for BBC’s CBeebies program, and what better tale for the Harry’s House singer to narrate than In Every House on Every Street?

In the clip, Styles dons brown and blue polka dot pajamas dons as he welcomes viewers to his house, where he likes to “listen to music and read and hang out with my friends.” He then starts in on In Every House on Every Street, a story written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili La Baleine that he says is about “a house full of love and laughter.”

Throughout the story, Styles explains that each room in a house is used for more than you’d imagine at first glance. For example, the living room isn’t just for chatting, it’s for dressing up like rockstars and sharing how we’re feeling. Likewise, the bedroom isn’t just for sleeping — it’s for building castles out of pillows and comforting each other before bed.

“I love that story,” Styles says in the clip. “Every house is different, but every house has something in common: all the wonderful things that families and friends do in them. It doesn’t matter whether you live in a house, a flat, or a boat. It’s love that turns wherever you live into a home.”

Styles joins the likes of Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, and Daniel Radcliffe as among the many prominent individuals who’ve read CBeebies bedtime stories. In honor of Harry’s House, we compiled an A to Z guide to the pop star’s third solo LP. And while we called the record Styles’ “most self-assured and thoughtfully constructed album to date,” don’t expect Mick Jagger to come to bat for the singer, who he called a “superficial resemblance to my younger self.”