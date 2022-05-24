Menu
Harry Styles Knows You’ve Been “Touching Yourself” on New Cover of “Wet Dream”: Watch

He also performed "Late Night Talking," "Boyfriends," and "As It Was" from Harry's House

harry styles cover wet leg wet dream bbc radio 1 live lounge watch stream
Harry Styles on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge (YouTube)
May 24, 2022 | 1:25pm ET

    Harry Styles is comfortable with himself, his voice, and his incorrigibly horny fans, as he proved with a new cover of Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream.”

    The song by the “Chaise Longue” rockers came as part of Styles’ set at the BBC 1 Radio Live Lounge (or should that be Live Longue?). “I was in your wet dream,” he cooed,  “Driving in my car/ Saw you at the side of the road/ There’s no one else around/ You’re touching yourself, touching yourself,” he repeated with a little wiggle of the hips, “Touching your, touching yourself/ Touching yourself.”

    Styles followed that with “Late Night Talking,” “Boyfriends,” and “As It Was,” all from his fun new album Harry’s HouseCheck out the Live Lounge set below.

    If you want to have dreams of the more restful variety, Styles has you covered with a new bedtime story. Last week, the 28-year-old superstar called for “backlash and uproar” to the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, and in recent days he’s endured weird comments from aging rockers Mick Jagger and Noel Gallagher. Styles is currently on tour, and you can book your seat here.

    As for our April Artist of the Month, they recently dropped their self-titled debut album Wet Leg. Wet Leg are currently touring Europe with North American dates to follow, and tickets are available here.

