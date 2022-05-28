Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Harry Styles Pledges Over $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety

Proceeds from Styles' "Love On Tour" will support education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety

Harry Styles 2022 tour dates
Harry Styles, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 27, 2022 | 10:28pm ET

    Harry Styles and Live Nation have pledged over $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

    In light of the recent string of mass shootings across the US, including the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas this week, Styles is donating proceeds from his upcoming “Love On Tour,” with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million in total. The donation will support the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

    “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles said. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Produced by Live Nation, Styles’ “Love On Tour” spans 42 dates, including 15 shows each at New York’s Madison Square in September and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November. Additionally, he’ll play multiple nights in Toronto, Austin, and Chicago. The tour is sold out, but tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale platform.

    The tour comes in support of Styles’ latest solo album, Harry’s House.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Neil Young Releasing Shelved 2001 Album Toast, Shares "Standing in the Light of Love": Stream

May 27, 2022

harry styles daylight music video james corden $300 watch the late late show

Harry Styles Makes "Daylight" Music Video for $300 with James Corden: Watch

May 27, 2022

potion calvin harris

Song of the Week: Calvin Harris Concocts the Perfect "Potion" with Dua Lipa and Young Thug

May 27, 2022

lee greenwood nra concert cancelled freedom uvalde school shooting

NRA Forced to Cancel Concert as Lee Greenwood Joins Mass Exodus

May 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Harry Styles Pledges Over $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety

Menu Shop Search Sale