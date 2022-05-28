Harry Styles Pledges Over $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety

Harry Styles and Live Nation have pledged over $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

In light of the recent string of mass shootings across the US, including the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas this week, Styles is donating proceeds from his upcoming “Love On Tour,” with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million in total. The donation will support the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles said. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Produced by Live Nation, Styles’ “Love On Tour” spans 42 dates, including 15 shows each at New York’s Madison Square in September and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November. Additionally, he’ll play multiple nights in Toronto, Austin, and Chicago. The tour is sold out, but tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale platform.

The tour comes in support of Styles’ latest solo album, Harry’s House.