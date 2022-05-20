Menu
Harry Styles Invites You to New Album Harry’s House: Stream

The pop megastar's third studio album

harry styles harrys house new album
Harry Styles, photo courtesy of the artist
May 19, 2022 | 11:55pm ET

    Welcome to Harry’s House: The third studio album from Harry Styles is here.

    Styles announced Harry’s House, his follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line, back in March with a brief teaser trailer. Lead single “As It Was” — which we crowned Song of the Week — followed shortly thereafter. Styles then premiered the cuts “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” during his weekend one set at Coachella last month.

    Although the 13-track LP conveniently shares its name with a 1975 Joni Mitchell tune, the title Harry’s House is actually a nod to Japanese pop legend Haruomi “Harry” Hosono. As Styles explained during an interview with Apple MusicL “[Hosono] had an album in the ’70s called Hosono’s House, and I spent that chunk in Japan; I heard that record and I was like, ‘I love that. It’d be really fun to make a record called Harry’s House.'” Either way, Styles was probably happy to hear that Mitchell approves of the album name. Stream Harry’s House via Spotify or Apple Music below.

    Related Video

    Also at Coachella, Styles invited Shania Twain and Lizzo onstage to duet “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and the One Direction classic “What Makes You Beautiful,” respectively. Today also marks the kickoff of his worldwide 2022 “Love On Tour,” which includes residencies in New York City, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles; check ticket availability over at Ticketmaster. But if you can’t catch Styles on tour, you can see him share the silver screen with Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

    Harry’s House Artwork:

    Harry's House artwork

    Harry’s House Tracklist:
    01. Music for a Sushi Restaurant
    02. Late Night Talking
    03. Grapejuice
    04. As It Was
    05. Daylight
    06. Little Freak
    07. Matilda
    08. Cinema
    09. Daydreaming
    10. Keep Driving
    11. Satellite
    12. Boyfriends
    13. Love of My Life

