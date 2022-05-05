Harry Styles to Play Multi-Date Residencies in New York, Los Angeles, and More

Harry Styles has announced a series of multi-date residencies in cities across the North America.

Under the banner of the “Love On Tour,” the 32-date includes 10 nights each at New York’s Madison Square in September and at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November. Additionally, he’ll play multiple nights in Toronto, Austin, and Chicago. Check out the full schedule below.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Wednesday, May 25th at 12:00 p.m. local time (fans can register for an access code now through Thursday, May 19th). A public on sale will follow on Thursday, May 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Styles will be joined by a different opening act for each of the residencies. Blood Orange will open the MSG shows, while Ben Harper will provide support for the run of dates at the Forum. Other openers include Madi Diaz (Toronto), Gabriels (Austin), and Jessie Ware (Chicago).

Prior to kicking off the “Love On Tour,” Styles will play a record release show for his new album, Harry’s House, at the UBS Arena in Belmont, NY on May 20th. Over the summer, he’ll tour the UK and Europe extensively, including shows with Mitski and Wolf Alice (get tickets here).

Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, is out officially on May 20th.

Harry Styles 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Belmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix)

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ibrox Stadium % (Tix)

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford % (Tix)

06/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford % (Tix)

06/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium % (Tix)

06/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium % (Tix)

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium & (Tix)

06/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $ (Tix)

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena $ (Tix)

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena $ (Tix)

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

07/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena $ (Tix)

07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis $ (Tix)

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome $ (Tix)

07/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle $ (Tix)

07/13 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena $

07/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena $ (Tix)

07/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle $ (Tix)

07/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena $ (Tix)

07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena $ (Tix)

07/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena $ (Tix)

07/25 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena $ (Tix)

07/26 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour $ (Tix)

07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center $

07/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena $

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

% = w/ Mitski

& = w/ Arlo Parks

$ = w/ Wolf Alice

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

* = w/ Blood Orange

~ = w/ Gabriels

# = w/ Jessie Ware

+ = w/ Ben Harper

