Harry Styles’ Harry’s House Debuts at No. 1 with Record-Breaking Vinyl Sales

It's the biggest sales week for any album on vinyl since tracking began in 1991

harry styles vinyl sales record harrys house billboard 200 no 1 album
Harry Styles, photo by Lillie Eiger
May 31, 2022 | 1:16pm ET

    There was no doubt Harry Styles was going to top the Billboard 200 with his latest album, Harry’s House. The only question was how he was going to get there and as it turns out, the former One Directioner could have gone No. 1 based on vinyl sales alone, setting a new single-week record in the process.

    For the week ending May 26th, Styles moved 182,000 vinyl copies and surpassed Taylor Swift’s previous highwater mark of 114,000, set with Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021. It marks the biggest sales week for any album on vinyl since tracking began in 1991.

    All told, Harry’s House sold a whopping 521,500 equivalent album units, marking the biggest week in 2022. This includes 330,000 total album sales (the largest of the year to date), 189,000 streaming album units, and 2,500 track equivalent albums. The LP racked up 247 million streams.

    Styles earned the biggest overall week for an album since Adele’s 30 debuted at No. 1 with 839,000 units last November. Rounding out the Top 5 this week are Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (previously the best-selling album of 2022 to date), Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Future’s I Never Liked You, and Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak.

    Since dropping Harry’s House, Styles has read a bedtime story for BBC’s CBeebies, covered Wet Leg’s “Touching Yourself,” and made a $300 music video for “Daylight” with James Corden. He also pledged more than $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

    Catch Styles on his “Love On Tour 2022” through November. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

