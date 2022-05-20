An A-Z Guide to Harry Styles’ New Album Harry’s House

Welcome to Harry’s House, the luminous third album from Harry Styles. We get it: it can be a lot to take in — it’s a thirteen track collection from the beloved Brit, spanning genre and era, but also finds Styles at his most confident musically. The album arrived today (May 20th), and we’ll be spinning it all weekend — and all summer — long.

To help make sense of all the things in this beautiful home Styles constructed for us like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, we’ve broken down some of the most essential, can’t-miss details in alphabetical order.

A – “As It Was”

Harry describes “As It Was” as a metamorphoses of finding and losing yourself. His lead single sets the dreamy ’80s dance pop tone for a new Harry era. He’s long been fixated on the passage of time, and this track appropriately keeps the trend going, acting as our first window into this new era.

B – Bishopsgate

On “Late Night Talking,” Harry contrasts the peaceful landscape of Bishopsgate, the secluded town in London where he resides, to the glittering fame of Hollywood, professing that his love surpasses any physical location. The contrast here isn’t just between two places with which Styles is closely associated — it’s also a contrast between a place known to be glamorous and upscale, and one much more familiar and attainable.

C – “Cinema”

“Cinema” might be a reference to one of Styles’ other passions: acting. Styles starred in the fantastic Dunkirk back in 2017, and will be making an appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, due to hit theaters in September 2022. Styles captures the whimsical scenes that the cinema brings to life in this vibey and sensual track.

D – “Daylight”

What could be better than spending a Sunday afternoon than reading daily horoscopes with Styles? We’re coming up short. “Daylight” is akin to sunbathing on your front porch while longing for a distant lover — why must you be so far, Harry?

E – Eggs

Harry mentions eggs not once but twice throughout the album — unclear if he often wrote while hungry in the making of this record, or if there’s any kind of deeper meaning here. Whereas a lesser man might text you, “You’re hot” at 2:37 a.m., Harry has a little more finesse: “I could cook an egg on you.”