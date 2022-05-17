Menu
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to Star in Yellowstone Prequel 1932

Premiering on Paramount+ in December


Helen Mirren (photo by Harald Krichel) and Harrison Ford (photo by Gage Skidmore)
May 17, 2022 | 4:51pm ET

    Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are joining the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. Paramount+ has announced that the highly decorated actors will star in the latest prequel of the neo-Western’s origin story. Currently titled 1932, it debuts on the streamer in December.

    Coming from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, 1932 will follow the Dutton family during a time of western expansion at the intersection of the Prohibition and Great Depression, where pandemics and a historic drought also made life difficult.

    It’s the follow-up to Sheridan’s 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, which tells the story of how the Duttons came to own the Montana land that became Yellowstone Ranch. Meanwhile, the Kevin Costner-led Yellowstone debuted in 2018 and just wrapped Season 4, with a two-part fifth season on the way.

    1932 was ordered to series in February as part of Sheridan’s five-year deal with Paramount, which also includes Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Tulsa KingLioness, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

    Mirren’s last substantial TV role was as Catherine the Great in the 2019 HBO series of the same name, although she has appeared in Amazon’s Solos and voiced a character in Human Resources since then. Her upcoming films include the war drama White Bird: A Wonder Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

    Meanwhile, 1932 will mark Ford’s second-ever recurring TV role after Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer Brett Goldstein. Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated for a June 30th, 2023 release — just days before his 81st birthday.

