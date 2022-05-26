Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Teen Lives Are the Real Bother in New Horror Film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

A.A. Milne's first collection of Pooh stories entered the public domain this year

winnie the pooh blood and honey horror film jagged edge poo piglet slasher
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge Productions)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 26, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    Pooh Bear has a rumbly in his tumbly and young women are on the menu in the new horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

    Written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Blood and Honey is among the first projects to take advantage of A.A. Milne’s 1926 collection Winnie-the-Pooh entering the public domain. Few details are known about this home invasion slasher, which is currently in production. But early images show a portly, tusked Piglet menacing some unsuspecting youth, as well as a dead-eyed Pooh Bear that looks like he’s saying, “Oh bother,” at anyone still breathing.

    Craig David Dowsett plays Winnie and Chris Cordell has been cast as Piglet. While a murderous Tigger might have put a little extra bounce in the proceedings, he’ll have to wait for the sequel; Tigger didn’t appear until 1928’s The House at Pooh Corner, and will join his pals in the public domain starting in 2023.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Blood and Honey also stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, Maria Taylor, Danielle Ronald, Bao Tieu, May Kelly, Paola Coiz, Natasha Rose Mills, and Natasha Tosini. Check out stills from the production below.

    Those who love Disney’s version of Pooh have nothing to fear; the familiar cartoon versions, including the pantsless Pooh with the bright red shirt, will remain copyright protected for at least another ten years. Though considering the setup for Blood and Honey, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this Pooh’s shirt got substantially redder over time.

    winnie the pooh blood and honey

    winnie the pooh blood and honey

    winnie the pooh blood and honey

    winnie the pooh blood and honey

    winnie the pooh blood and honey

    winnie the pooh blood and honey

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Breaking
Ray Liotta Goodfellas

R.I.P. Ray Liotta, Goodfellas and Field of Dreams Actor Dead at 67

May 26, 2022

jeff bridges close to dying chemotherapy cancer lymphoma covid 19 coronavirus interview people

Jeff Bridges Says He Came "Close to Dying" After Catching COVID-19 While on Chemo

May 26, 2022

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Charged with Four Counts of Sexual Assault in the UK

May 26, 2022

ricky gervais taboo jokes supernature netflix special interview transphobia

Ricky Gervais Defends His Transphobic Jokes: "That's What Comedy Is For"

May 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Teen Lives Are the Real Bother in New Horror Film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Menu Shop Search Sale