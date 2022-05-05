HBO Introduces Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon in First Teaser: Watch

HBO has revealed the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon, its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. The 10-episode first season will premiere Sunday, August 21st on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Taking inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the prequel tells the story of House Targaryen, including the civil war between Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen for control over the Seven Kingdoms. The war occurred roughly 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Paddy Considine (Viserys Tagaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Tom Glynn-Carner (Aegon Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Tyland Lannister), and more.

House of the Dragon is the first of several Game of Thrones spin-offs on the way. Other upcoming titles include The Sea of Snake, about Lord Corlys Velaryon; 10,000 Ships, about warrior queen Princess Nymeria; A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin’s fantasy novels Tales of Dunk and Egg; and a dramatic animated series called The Golden Empire.