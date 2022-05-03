Hovvdy Announce New EP billboard for my feelings, Share Origins of “Hide”: Exclusive

Our recurring series Origins gives artists a platform to share exclusive insights into their newest release. Today, Hovvdy break down their upcoming EP, billboard for my feelings, and the lead single, “Hide.”

Hovvdy have announced their new EP, billboard for my feelings, out May 27th via Grand Jury Music. As a preview, the Austin duo have also shared a new single, “Hide.”

Coming together remotely, the four-track EP retools songs that didn’t feel quite right for their breakthrough 2021 album, True Love. It was co-produced by Hovvdy members Will Taylor and Charlie Martin alongside Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver). For the project, the band continued working with bassist and multi-instrumentalist Ben Littlejohn.

The contemplative “Hide” contains the lyrics that give the project its name as the duo describe the feeling of being stuck in one’s own head: “Billboard for my feelings/ Light show for my demons.”

Check out the Boone Patrello-directed “Hide” video below, followed by Hovvdy’s full Origins of the track and the EP from which it comes. Scroll onwards for the billboard for my feelings artwork and tracklist.

Hovvdy are currently on the road for their “True Love Tour” through June; pick up your seats at Ticketmaster.

