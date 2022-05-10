How to Get Tickets to Austin City Limits 2022

The lineup for Austin City Limits 2022 has been revealed, and with its reliably extensive offering that appeals to just about every music fan, tickets for the two-weekend event are bound to be snatched up quickly.

Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Austin City Limits?

The long-running Austin, Texas-based music festival launches for another year in Zilker Park on October 7th and runs over two weekends for three days each across nine stages. Weekend 1 spans October 7th-9th and weekend 2 follows on October 14th-16th.

Who Is Headlining Austin City Limits in 2022?

The festival’s top-line is filled out by an astounding collection of music’s biggest names: Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.

Who Else Is Playing at Austin City Limits in 2022?

The stacked lineup is an embarrassment of riches across both weekends, though several notable acts are exclusive to only one showing. Weekend 1 features the sole performances by Lil Durk, James Blake, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Carly Rae Jepsen, MUNA, Goth Babe, and more. Weekend 2 exclusively hosts Phoenix, Wet Leg, Yungblud, Faye Webster, Princess Nokia, Lucky Daye, The Front Bottoms, Jake Bugg, and more.

Along with the all-star headliners, both weekends tout appearances by Diplo, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, Omar Apollo, The Marías, Arlo Parks, PinkPantheress, Sabrina Claudio, Conan Gray, and more to be announced.

You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for Austin City Limits?

There are several ticket options available now. Three-day GA ($295), GA+ ($600), and VIP ($1,400) passes went on-sale Tuesday, May 10th and can be purchased for either weekend one or two. Weekend one tickets can be found here, and weekend two here. Single-day tickets will follow later in the spring.

Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup Poster