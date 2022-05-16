How to Get Tickets to Gorillaz’s 2022 Tour

It’s time to “Feel Good”, because Damon Albarn-led virtual act Gorillaz are touring North America for the first time since 2018. This go-around, the Blur frontman will be joined by a 14-piece live band as well as “a varying cast of guest performers.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Gorillaz’s Next Tour?

The installment of 21 new arena shows in North America is just the latest entry in Gorillaz’s ongoing world tour. The group is currently making the rounds in South America and will next trek across Europe, including appearances at Spain’s Primavera Sound, and London’s All Points East Festival, throughout the summer. They also are set to make brief landfall in Australia for three performances between July 22nd-26th.

The North American leg opens in Vancouver on September 11th and covers the West Coast for the entirety of the month, hitting cities like Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. They travel east to Austin and Irving, Texas for shows on September 30th and October 1st, respectively, then head north to Chicago on October 3rd, Detroit on October 5th, and Toronto on October 6th. They make their way down south again via the East Coast with stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Columbia, Maryland. The tour wraps in Miami on October 23rd.

Who Is Opening for Gorillaz on Tour?

Gorillaz will be joined on most tour dates by Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, while two Florida shows will be covered by UK electronic duo Jungle. The former previously collaborated with Gorillaz on the Song Machine Season One track “Opium.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Gorillaz’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale tickets will be made available on Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE), while general public tickets follow on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Gorillaz’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Gorillaz’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

05/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Mita Festival

06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/15 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

06/17 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes de Nimes

06/19 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

06/26 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

07/02 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/05 – Verona, IT @ Arena di Verona

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena

07/26 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

08/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen

08/06 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival *

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena v

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ^

* = w/ EARTHGANG

^ = w/ Jungle