Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Gorillaz’s 2022 Tour

Gorillaz are hitting the road for their first North American tour in four years

Gorillaz Tickets Tour 2022 Damon Albarn North America dates pre-sale ticket
Gorillaz, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 16, 2022 | 3:47pm ET

    It’s time to “Feel Good”, because Damon Albarn-led virtual act Gorillaz are touring North America for the first time since 2018. This go-around, the Blur frontman will be joined by a 14-piece live band as well as “a varying cast of guest performers.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Gorillaz’s Next Tour?

    The installment of 21 new arena shows in North America is just the latest entry in Gorillaz’s ongoing world tour. The group is currently making the rounds in South America and will next trek across Europe, including appearances at Spain’s Primavera Sound, and London’s All Points East Festival, throughout the summer. They also are set to make brief landfall in Australia for three performances between July 22nd-26th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The North American leg opens in Vancouver on September 11th and covers the West Coast for the entirety of the month, hitting cities like Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. They travel east to Austin and Irving, Texas for shows on September 30th and October 1st, respectively, then head north to Chicago on October 3rd, Detroit on October 5th, and Toronto on October 6th. They make their way down south again via the East Coast with stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Columbia, Maryland. The tour wraps in Miami on October 23rd.

    Who Is Opening for Gorillaz on Tour?

    Gorillaz will be joined on most tour dates by Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, while two Florida shows will be covered by UK electronic duo Jungle. The former previously collaborated with Gorillaz on the Song Machine Season One track “Opium.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Gorillaz’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sale tickets will be made available on Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE), while general public tickets follow on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Advertisement

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Gorillaz’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Gorillaz’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
    05/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Mita Festival
    06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
    06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
    06/15 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
    06/17 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes de Nimes
    06/19 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
    06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
    06/26 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
    07/02 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
    07/05 – Verona, IT @ Arena di Verona
    07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
    07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena
    07/26 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    08/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen
    08/06 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest
    08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest
    08/17 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
    09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival *
    09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *
    09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
    09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
    09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    09/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena v
    10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
    10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
    10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *
    10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^
    10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ^

    * = w/ EARTHGANG
    ^ = w/ Jungle

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

carrie underwood denim and rhinestones tour

Carrie Underwood Announces "Denim & Rhinestones" US Tour

May 16, 2022

kehlani 2022 tour dates blue water road trip rico nasty tickets

Kehlani Announces 2022 World Tour

May 16, 2022

Kendrick Lamar Tickets Tour Mr Morale and the Big Steppers 2022

How to Get Tickets to Kendrick Lamar's 2022 Tour

May 16, 2022

Bill Burr 2022

Bill Burr Announces New Standup Tour Dates

May 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Gorillaz's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale