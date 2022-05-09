How to Get Tickets to Jack Harlow’s 2022 Tour

Jack Harlow just announced his North American “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” and there’s no need for “First Class” tickets on this extensive 22-date excursion. The Louisville, Kentucky rapper is flying high after releasing his highly anticipated sophomore album, which doubles as the tour’s namesake.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jack Harlow’s Next Tour?

The “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” opens in Nashville on September 6th, followed by stops including Houston, Austin, and Phoenix before heading up the West Coast from San Diego, Seattle, and Vancouver to Portland on September 25th. Heading east via Salt Lake City and Denver, Harlow covers the Midwest with shows in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit in early October. After a show in Toronto, home to his newest high-profile collaborator Drake, he treks down the East Coast to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Miami. The tour wraps on October 16th at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Who Is Opening for Jack Harlow on Tour?

City Girls will be joining Harlow on his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.” The two heavy-hitting hip-hop acts have linked up before, on the Miami duo’s “Pussy Talk” remix, and more recently with City Girls’ Yung Mami’s starring turn in Harlow’s “Nail Tech” music video.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jack Harlow’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale is the best way to ensure you won’t get finessed like the folks in Harlow’s upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot. An artist pre-sale that can be accessed via fan registration on his website begins Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, May 12th (use code FINALE), and public on-sale follows on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Jack Harlow’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Jack Harlow’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jack Harlow 2022 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

09/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

09/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum *

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

09/28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center *

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center *

10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

* = w/ City Girls