How to Get Tickets to Kehlani’s 2022 Tour Dates

The "Blue Water Road Trip" kicks off later this year

Kehlani Tickets 2022 The Blue Water Road Trip Tour Dates Concert Rico Nasty Destin Conrad
Kehlani, photo by Mia André
May 23, 2022 | 4:31pm ET

    Kehlani has charted quite the course for her upcoming “Blue Water Road Trip” across North America and Europe this year, and she’s got plenty of new material in tow thanks to her latest album blue water road.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Kehlani’s Next Tour?

    The “Blue Water Road Trip” consists of two legs, with 28 shows in North America followed by 15 in Europe. The journey begins in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 30th and continues along the East Coast to the likes of Miami, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia into mid-August. Heading to the Midwest via Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, the tour hits Minneapolis on August 19th, Detroit on August 22nd, Chicago on August 26th, and Indianapolis on August 28th before turning south for three nights in Texas between August 30th and September 3rd.

    Related Video

    Kehlani settles west starting on September 6th in Denver, followed by stops in Las Vegas on September 9th, Los Angeles on September 10th, and Phoenix on September 14th. The tour also passes through Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver before a hometown show in Oakland on September 30th. The North American leg officially closes after nearly a month’s break on October 21st in Honolulu.

    The European tour opens a month after that in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 17th. The circuit travels to cities including Stockholm, Berlin, Vienna, Milan, and Paris before crossing over to the UK for a London concert on December 4th. Shows in Dublin, Glasgow, and Birmingham follow, and the tour then wraps in Manchester on December 12th.

    Who Is Opening for Kehlani on Tour?

    Kehlani will be supported by singer-songwriter Destin Conrad for all dates, while rapper Rico Nasty will join the “Blue Water Road Trip” exclusively on its first leg.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Kehlani’s 2022 Tour?

    Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For every date selected, be sure to check for available add-ons, which vary based on venue.

    What Are Kehlani’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Kehlani full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Kehlani 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/02-04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    08/01 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
    08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    08/12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    08/3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
    08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!
    08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    09/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    09/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    09/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    09/17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
    09/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!
    09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
    11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
    11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    11/21 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle
    11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
    11/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*
    11/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    11/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    12/03 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
    12/04 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    12/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy
    12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

