How to Get Tickets to Kehlani’s 2022 Tour Dates

Kehlani has charted quite the course for her upcoming “Blue Water Road Trip” across North America and Europe this year, and she’s got plenty of new material in tow thanks to her latest album blue water road.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Kehlani’s Next Tour?

The “Blue Water Road Trip” consists of two legs, with 28 shows in North America followed by 15 in Europe. The journey begins in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 30th and continues along the East Coast to the likes of Miami, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia into mid-August. Heading to the Midwest via Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, the tour hits Minneapolis on August 19th, Detroit on August 22nd, Chicago on August 26th, and Indianapolis on August 28th before turning south for three nights in Texas between August 30th and September 3rd.

Kehlani settles west starting on September 6th in Denver, followed by stops in Las Vegas on September 9th, Los Angeles on September 10th, and Phoenix on September 14th. The tour also passes through Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver before a hometown show in Oakland on September 30th. The North American leg officially closes after nearly a month’s break on October 21st in Honolulu.

The European tour opens a month after that in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 17th. The circuit travels to cities including Stockholm, Berlin, Vienna, Milan, and Paris before crossing over to the UK for a London concert on December 4th. Shows in Dublin, Glasgow, and Birmingham follow, and the tour then wraps in Manchester on December 12th.

Who Is Opening for Kehlani on Tour?

Kehlani will be supported by singer-songwriter Destin Conrad for all dates, while rapper Rico Nasty will join the “Blue Water Road Trip” exclusively on its first leg.

How Can I Get Tickets for Kehlani’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For every date selected, be sure to check for available add-ons, which vary based on venue.

What Are Kehlani’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Kehlani full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Kehlani 2022 Tour Dates:

06/02-04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/01 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!

09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/21 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

11/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*

11/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

12/03 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

12/04 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy

12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse