How to Get Tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 Tour

Kendrick Lamar is taking his latest masterpiece, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the road as he embarks on a 2022 world tour that stretches to the end of the year.

Get tickets here

What Is Kendrick Lamar’s Next Tour?

The 65-date “Big Steppers Tour” is comprised of three legs hitting North America, the UK and Europe, and Australia and New Zealand. The tour kicks off in Oklahoma City on July 19th and is immediately followed by three nights in Texas and two nights in Florida. The circuit moves north to Atlanta on July 30th and Nashville on the 31st, then heads up the East Coast in early August for back-to-back shows in Brooklyn, stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston, and two nights in Toronto. He covers the Midwest starting in Detroit on August 14th and subsequently hitting Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul before traveling west to Denver and Salt Lake City. He settles on the West Coast from late August to mid-September, playing in Seattle, Vancouver, Oakland, Sacramento, and more before closing with a hometown double-header at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on September 14th & 15th.

Nearly a month later, the European leg opens in Amsterdam on October 7th. Lamar treks to the likes of Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Paris, and more before touching down in the UK for shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Manchester. The UK run is anchored by two nights at The O2 in London on November 7th & 8th.

Lamar’s 2022 tour is be capped by five shows in the Pacific starting with Perth, Australia on December 1st. The final leg also includes Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia and the closer in Auckland, New Zealand on December 16th.

Who Is Opening for Kendrick Lamar on Tour?

Lamar will be joined by his Grammy-winning cousin Baby Keem on every tour date, and vocalist Tanna Leone will appear on select dates. K. Dot and Keem have collaborated several times on tracks like “Family Ties” and Mr. Morale‘s “Savior,” and most recently shared the stage during the younger MC’s 2022 Coachella set. Meanwhile, Leone was featured on the Pharrell-produced title track “Mr. Morale.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sales provided by Live Nation and CashApp both begin on Thursday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code FINALE), while general public tickets go on-sale Friday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. local time.



What Are Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Kendrick Lamar's full list of tour dates below

Kendrick Lamar 2022 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center (Tix)

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix)

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix)

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix)

07/24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud (Tix)

07/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Tix)

07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (Tix)

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix)

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (Tix)

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Tix)

08/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix)

08/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix)

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix)

08/07 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix)

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix)

08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix)

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Tix)

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Tix)

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix)

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (Tix)

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (Tix)

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Tix)

08/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Tix)

08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix)

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix)

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (Tix)

08/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Tix)

08/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix)

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena (Tix)

08/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Tix)

08/31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Tix)

09/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Tix)

09/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University (Tix)

09/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (Tix)

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (Tix)

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (Tix)

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena (Tix)

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena (Tix)

10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

10/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

10/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)

10/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)

10/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)

10/24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle (Tix)

10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)

10/26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna (Tix)

10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

10/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

10/31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)

11/02– Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)

11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

11/07 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

11/08 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

11/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

12/01 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Center

12/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena (Tix)