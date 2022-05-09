How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour

Sabrina Claudio is taking her latest album Based On A Feeling out on a massive 38-date tour across North America and Europe.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Sabrina Claudio’s Next Tour?

The two-leg tour begins in North America on August 25th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. After stops in Seattle and Vancouver, Claudio departs the Pacific Northwest for the East Coast with shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on September 7th, Boston’s House of Blues on September 8th, and The Fillmore in Philadelphia on September 12th. The tour heads back west following dates in Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto, with performances in Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. She closes out with a circuit around the southeastern US including Nashville on October 11th, Atlanta on October 13th, and the leg’s closer in Orlando on October 21st.

The European leg spans 13 dates and starts in Stockholm on November 12th. It hits cities like Berlin, Paris, and Brussels before heading to the UK and Ireland. Following stops in Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, and London, the tour wraps in Dublin on November 30th.

Who Is Opening for Sabrina Claudio on Tour?

No openers or supporting slots have been announced yet, but considering Claudio’s long-running collaborative streak, she’s sure to have a high-caliber co-star come along.

How Can I Get Tickets for Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour?

Citi cardmembers will have first access to pre-sale tickets, starting Tuesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale will open on Wednesday, May 11th (use code FINALE), and general public tickets follow on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Sabrina Claudio’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Sabrina Claudio 2022 Tour Dates:

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/07 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

09/ 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/19 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/20 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

11/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/24 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy 2 Bristol

11/25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy