How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour

The 38-date tour begins August 25th

Sabrina Claudio Tickets 2022 Tour Dates Based On A Feeling
Sabrina Claudio, photo by Ricky Alvarez
May 9, 2022 | 5:00pm ET

    Sabrina Claudio is taking her latest album Based On A Feeling out on a massive 38-date tour across North America and Europe.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Sabrina Claudio’s Next Tour?

    The two-leg tour begins in North America on August 25th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. After stops in Seattle and Vancouver, Claudio departs the Pacific Northwest for the East Coast with shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on September 7th, Boston’s House of Blues on September 8th, and The Fillmore in Philadelphia on September 12th. The tour heads back west following dates in Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto, with performances in Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. She closes out with a circuit around the southeastern US including Nashville on October 11th, Atlanta on October 13th, and the leg’s closer in Orlando on October 21st.

    The European leg spans 13 dates and starts in Stockholm on November 12th. It hits cities like Berlin, Paris, and Brussels before heading to the UK and Ireland. Following stops in Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, and London, the tour wraps in Dublin on November 30th.

    Who Is Opening for Sabrina Claudio on Tour?

    No openers or supporting slots have been announced yet, but considering Claudio’s long-running collaborative streak, she’s sure to have a high-caliber co-star come along.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour?

    Citi cardmembers will have first access to pre-sale tickets, starting Tuesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale will open on Wednesday, May 11th (use code FINALE), and general public tickets follow on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Sabrina Claudio’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Sabrina Claudio 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    09/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    09/07 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    09/ 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
    09/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    09/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    09/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
    10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
    10/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
    11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
    11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    11/19 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    11/20 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
    11/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    11/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    11/24 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy 2 Bristol
    11/25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    11/30 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

