How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour

Sabrina Claudio is taking her latest album Based On A Feeling out on a massive 38-date tour across North America and Europe.
What Is Sabrina Claudio’s Next Tour?
The two-leg tour begins in North America on August 25th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. After stops in Seattle and Vancouver, Claudio departs the Pacific Northwest for the East Coast with shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on September 7th, Boston’s House of Blues on September 8th, and The Fillmore in Philadelphia on September 12th. The tour heads back west following dates in Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto, with performances in Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. She closes out with a circuit around the southeastern US including Nashville on October 11th, Atlanta on October 13th, and the leg’s closer in Orlando on October 21st.
The European leg spans 13 dates and starts in Stockholm on November 12th. It hits cities like Berlin, Paris, and Brussels before heading to the UK and Ireland. Following stops in Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, and London, the tour wraps in Dublin on November 30th.
Who Is Opening for Sabrina Claudio on Tour?
No openers or supporting slots have been announced yet, but considering Claudio’s long-running collaborative streak, she’s sure to have a high-caliber co-star come along.
How Can I Get Tickets for Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour?
Citi cardmembers will have first access to pre-sale tickets, starting Tuesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale will open on Wednesday, May 11th (use code FINALE), and general public tickets follow on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Sabrina Claudio’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Sabrina Claudio's full list of tour dates below
Sabrina Claudio 2022 Tour Dates:
08/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/07 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/ 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
09/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
09/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
10/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/20 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
11/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/24 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy 2 Bristol
11/25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/30 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy