How to Get Tickets to The Shins’ 2022 Tour

The Shins are brushing up on their “New Slang” to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their debut album Oh, Inverted World with a full North American tour.

What Is The Shins’ Next Tour?

The Shins will embark on a 32-date trek across North America after first appearing at Pasadena, California’s Just Like Heaven Festival on May 21st. Jump almost two months’ ahead and the six-piece begins their tour proper on July 12th at The Warfield in San Francisco. They spend the rest of the month out west, hitting Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Red Rocks in Colorado, among others. They then host three shows in Texas (Austin on July 29th, Houston on August 1st, and Dallas on August 2nd) followed by stops in Utah and New Mexico before moving east to Atlanta on August 16th.

Following a performance at The Ryman in Nashville on August 17th, the band works their way up the East Coast via Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and finally Montreal on August 29th. They play the iconic Massey Hall in Toronto on August 30th, then return stateside to Detroit, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. They sweep the Midwest including Saint Louis, Chicago, and Minneapolis before heading back to the Pacific Northwest for shows in Seattle, Vancouver, and the tour closer at their home base of Portland, Oregon on September 16th.

Who Is Opening for The Shins on Tour?

The Shins will are keeping their tour support local with the singing sister-trio Joseph, who also hail from Stumptown.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Shins’ 2022 Tour?

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, May 19th (use code FINALE), while tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are The Shins’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See The Shins’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Shins 2022 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

07/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

07/15 — Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery ^

07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23 — San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

08/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

08/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^

08/23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

08/29 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

08/31 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/06 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

09/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square *

^ = w/ Joseph

* = Support Act TBA