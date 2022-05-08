How to Get Tickets to Arcade Fire’s 2022 Tour Dates

Arcade Fire have announced a 2022 tour in support of their newly released album, WE, featuring Feist and Beck as special guests.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information.

What Is Arcade Fire’s Next Tour?

Arcade Fire’s upcoming tour begins in the UK and Europe starting in late August, including shows in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and The Netherlands. Arcade Fire will then embark on a North American leg, playing dates in Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Who Is Opening for Arcade Fire on Tour?

Advertisement

Leslie Feist is providing support for Arcade Fire’s UK/European leg, while Beck is opening each date of the band’s US run by playing a special acoustic set.

How Can I Get Tickets for Arcade Fire’s 2022 Tour?

A Live Nation pre-sale for the North American dates will take place on Thursday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code FINALE). A public ticket on-sale will follow on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster. Tickets links for the UK/European shows can be found below.

Arcade Fire have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 per ticket goes to KANPE, and their work bringing support to the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

What Are Arcade Fire’s 2022 Tour Dates?

Advertisement

Arcade Fire 2022 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena * (Tix)

09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham * (Tix)

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena * (Tix)

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro * (Tix)

09/08 – London, UK @ The O2 * (Tix)

09/11 – Lille, FR @ Zenith * (Tix)

09/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis * (Tix)

09/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena * (Tix)

09/15 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena * (Tix)

09/17 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *

09/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle * (Tix)

09/21 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center * (Tix)

09/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/25 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena * (Tix)

09/26 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes * (Tix)

09/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome * (Tix)

09/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena * (Tix)

10/01 – Warsaw, PL @ OS Torwar * (Tix)

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^ (Tix)

11/01 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^ (Tix)

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^ (Tix)

11/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall ^ (Tix)

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^ (Tix)

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^ (Tix)

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^ (Tix)

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum ^ (Tix)

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^ (Tix)

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ (Tix)

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^ (Tix)

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^ (Tix)

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

* = w/ Feist

^ = w/ Beck