How to Get Tickets to Harry Styles’ 2022 Tour Dates

Harry Styles has announced the “Love On Tour 2022,” a series of multi-date residencies in cities across the North America.

The 32-date includes 10 shows each at New York’s Madison Square in September and at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November. Additionally, he’ll play multiple nights in Toronto, Austin, and Chicago.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information.

What Is Harry Styles’ Next Tour?

Advertisement

Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” consists of 32 shows at many of North America’s most notable venues, kicking off on Monday, August 15th and Tuesday, August 16th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Styles will continue his residencies in New York City for ten nights at Madison Square Garden, Austin for five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center, before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for 10 night run concluding on Tuesday, November 15th.

Prior to kicking off the “Love On Tour,” Styles will play a record release show for his new album, Harry’s House, at the UBS Arena in Belmont, NY on May 20th. Over the summer, he’ll tour the UK and Europe extensively, including shows with Mitski and Wolf Alice.

Who Is Opening for Harry Styles on Tour?

Harry Styles will be joined by a different opening act for each of his residencies. Blood Orange will open Styles’ MSG shows, while Ben Harper will provide support for his run of dates at the Forum. Other openers include Madi Diaz (Toronto), Gabriels (Austin), and Jessie Ware (Chicago).

Advertisement

Mitski and Wolf Alice will open Styles’ summer tour dates in the UK and Europe.

How Can I Get Tickets for Harry Styles’ 2022 Tour?

Fans can register now here through Thursday, May 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET to access Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will be able to purchase tickets before the general public Wednesday, May 25th starting at 12:00 p.m. local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

American Express Card members can also get early access to tickets by registering via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. US registration begins Thursday, May 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT through Thursday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale, can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, May 24th.

Advertisement

A general ticket on-sale follows on Thursday, May 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Harry Styles’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Harry Styles’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Harry Styles 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Belmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix)

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ibrox Stadium % (Tix)

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford % (Tix)

06/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford % (Tix)

06/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium % (Tix)

06/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium % (Tix)

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium & (Tix)

06/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $ (Tix)

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena $ (Tix)

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena $ (Tix)

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

07/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena $ (Tix)

07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis $ (Tix)

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome $ (Tix)

07/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle $ (Tix)

07/13 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena $

07/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena $ (Tix)

07/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle $ (Tix)

07/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena $ (Tix)

07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena $ (Tix)

07/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena $ (Tix)

07/25 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena $ (Tix)

07/26 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour $ (Tix)

07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center $

07/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena $

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~ (Tix)

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # (Tix)

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

% = w/ Mitski

& = w/ Arlo Parks

$ = w/ Wolf Alice

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

* = w/ Blood Orange

~ = w/ Gabriels

# = w/ Jessie Ware

+ = w/ Ben Harper

Advertisement