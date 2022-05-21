How to Get Tickets to Paolo Nutini’s 2022 Tour Dates

Paolo Nutini has announced UK/European headlining tour in support of his comeback album, Last Night in the Bittersweet.

Get ticket on-sale links and pre-sale info below.

What Is Paolo Nutini’s Next Tour?

Paolo Nutini recently announced his first new album in eight years, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which is set for release on July 1st. To support the release, the Scottish singer-songwriter has announced a run of UK/European headlining tour taking place between August and November 2022.

Prior to the headlining jaunt, Nutini will play a number of festivals across the UK and Europe over the summer.

How Can I Get Tickets for Paolo Nutini’s 2022 Tour?

Fans who pre-order Last Night In The Bittersweet by 3:00 p.m. BST on Monday, May 23rd will receive exclusive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The album pre-sale will open at 9:00 a.m. BST, Tuesday 24th May via Ticketmaster. Remaining tickets go on general sale from 9:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, May 25th.

Head below to find individual ticket links for each of his upcoming shows below.

What Are Paolo Nutini’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Paolo Nutini’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets via the links below.

Paolo Nutini 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls (Tix)

05/28 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls (Tix)

06/03 – Knebworth, UK @ Knebworth Park ^ (Tix)

06/23 – Bristol, UK @ Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre (Tix)

07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival (Tix)

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT (Tix)

07/15 – Brescia, UK @ Anfiteatro Vittoriale (Tix)

07/16 – Pistoia, IT @ Pistoia Blues (Tix)

07/19 – Rome, IT @ Cavea (Tix)

07/20 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park (Tix)

07/22 – Servigliano, IT @ NoSound Festival (Tix)

07/23 – Trani, IT @ Locus Festival (Tix)

07/25 – Caserta, IT @ Belvedere Di San Leucio (Tix)

07/27 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico (Tix)

08/21 – Limerick, IE @ Milk Market (Tix)

08/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre (Tix)

08/25 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square (Tix)

08/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival (Tix)

09/09 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival (Tix)

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin (Tix)

09/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal (Tix)

09/27 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik (Tix)

09/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra (Tix)

09/30 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique (Tix)

10/02 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk (Tix)

10/03 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Tix)

10/05 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal (Tix)

10/06 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club

10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Tix)

10/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Tix)

10/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse (Tix)

10/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (Tix)

10/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1 (Tix)

10/29 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena (Tix)

10/31 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy (Tix)

11/01 – Aberdeen, UK @ Music Hall (Tix)

^ = w/ Liam Gallagher