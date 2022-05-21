How to Get Tickets to SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Tour

K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN are hitting the road this summer for “WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] – NORTH AMERICA” in celebration of their forthcoming album, Face The Sun.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is SEVENTEEN’s Next Tour?

SEVENTEEN — comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO — are visiting North America as part of their first world tour in over two years. Between August and September 2022, they’ll play shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more.

The tour comes in support of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album, Face The Sun, which has already racked up an impressive 1.74 million orders in pre-sale. The nine-track album follows the band’s 2021 mini-album Attacca and arrives in full on May 27th.

How Can I Get Tickets for SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Tour?

Fans can apply for a Verified Fan pre-sale code through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, and those with codes will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 1st, ahead of general public on-sale. Verified Fan registration is now open here. All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan pre-sales and any remaining tickets will be sold on Friday, June 3rd at 3PM local time, so it is highly encouraged for fans to try and secure a pre-sale code.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Tour Dates?

08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ KIA Forum

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center