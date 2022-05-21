Menu
How to Get Tickets to SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Tour

The K-pop superstars are hitting the road this summer for "WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]"

SEVENTEEN 2022 tour
SEVENTEEN, photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment
Consequence Staff
May 20, 2022 | 11:28pm ET

    K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN are hitting the road this summer for “WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] – NORTH AMERICA” in celebration of their forthcoming album, Face The Sun.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is SEVENTEEN’s Next Tour?

    SEVENTEEN — comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO — are visiting North America as part of their first world tour in over two years. Between August and September 2022, they’ll play shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more.

    The tour comes in support of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album, Face The Sun, which has already racked up an impressive 1.74 million orders in pre-sale. The nine-track album follows the band’s 2021 mini-album Attacca and arrives in full on May 27th.

    How Can I Get Tickets for SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Tour?

    Fans can apply for a Verified Fan pre-sale code through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, and those with codes will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 1st, ahead of general public on-sale. Verified Fan registration is now open here. All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan pre-sales and any remaining tickets will be sold on Friday, June 3rd at 3PM local time, so it is highly encouraged for fans to try and secure a pre-sale code.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    08/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ KIA Forum
    08/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    08/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

    SEVENTEEN 2022 tour poster

