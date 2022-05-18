How to Get Tickets to Carrie Underwood’s 2022 Tour

Carrie Underwood is set to strut across the US in style as she embarks on “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” this year. To support her upcoming album of the same name, the American Idol winner has laid out quite a lengthy runway, hitting 43 cities from early October into March 2023.

What Is Carrie Underwood’s Next Tour?

“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” kicks off after a few months’ rest following Underwood’s soon-to-be-concluded Las Vegas residency, “REFLECTION.” It opens in Greenville, South Carolina on October 15th before heading west to Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Lexington, Kentucky. Next, she plays Milwaukee on October 23rd, Minneapolis on October 25th, and Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 31st. She starts November in Texas with shows in Austin and Houston, then travels to New Orleans, Saint Louis, and Kansas City the following week. After Denver on November 15th and Salt Lake City on November 17th, Underwood performs her last concert of 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 19th.

The tour resumes in Miami on February 2nd, 2023, followed by shows in Tampa, Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Charlotte before moving north to State College, Pennsylvania on February 10th. Underwood plays in the Nation’s Capital on February 15th, then travels up the East Coast to Boston, Newark, Philadelphia, and New York City, where she’ll grace the stage of Madison Square Garden on February 21st. She reaches the final month of the tour with some of her biggest shows yet, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1st, American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 8th, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 13th. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap on March 17th in Seattle.

Who Is Opening for Carrie Underwood on Tour?

Underwood has enlisted an artist who knows a thing or two about letting the “Good Times Roll” with country star Jimmie Allen, who will join “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” for every stop. It should also be mentioned that she recently raised the bar for surprise guests after inviting Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses on-stage during her Stagecoach set.

How Can I Get Tickets for Carrie Underwood’s 2022 Tour?

An artist pre-sale is ongoing, while a Live Nation pre-sale will release tickets on Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE). The general public will gain access when tickets go on-sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Carrie Underwood’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Carrie Underwood's full list of tour dates below

Carrie Underwood 2022 Tour Dates:

10/15 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/20 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/27 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

10/31 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/12 — Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center

11/13 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/02 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

02/04 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/10 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

02/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

02/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/01 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/16 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena