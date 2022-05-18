Menu
How to Get Tickets to Carrie Underwood’s 2022 Tour

"The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off later this year

Carrie Underwood, photo courtesy of artist
Carrie Underwood, photo courtesy of artist
May 18, 2022 | 3:28pm ET

    Carrie Underwood is set to strut across the US in style as she embarks on “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” this year. To support her upcoming album of the same name, the American Idol winner has laid out quite a lengthy runway, hitting 43 cities from early October into March 2023.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Carrie Underwood’s Next Tour?

    “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” kicks off after a few months’ rest following Underwood’s soon-to-be-concluded Las Vegas residency, “REFLECTION.” It opens in Greenville, South Carolina on October 15th before heading west to Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Lexington, Kentucky. Next, she plays Milwaukee on October 23rd, Minneapolis on October 25th, and Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 31st. She starts November in Texas with shows in Austin and Houston, then travels to New Orleans, Saint Louis, and Kansas City the following week. After Denver on November 15th and Salt Lake City on November 17th, Underwood performs her last concert of 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 19th.

    The tour resumes in Miami on February 2nd, 2023, followed by shows in Tampa, Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Charlotte before moving north to State College, Pennsylvania on February 10th. Underwood plays in the Nation’s Capital on February 15th, then travels up the East Coast to Boston, Newark, Philadelphia, and New York City, where she’ll grace the stage of Madison Square Garden on February 21st. She reaches the final month of the tour with some of her biggest shows yet, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1st, American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 8th, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 13th. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap on March 17th in Seattle.

    Who Is Opening for Carrie Underwood on Tour?

    Underwood has enlisted an artist who knows a thing or two about letting the “Good Times Roll” with country star Jimmie Allen, who will join “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” for every stop. It should also be mentioned that she recently raised the bar for surprise guests after inviting Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses on-stage during her Stagecoach set.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Carrie Underwood’s 2022 Tour?

    An artist pre-sale is ongoing, while a Live Nation pre-sale will release tickets on Thursday, May 19th (using code FINALE). The general public will gain access when tickets go on-sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Carrie Underwood’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Carrie Underwood’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Carrie Underwood 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/15 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    10/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    10/20 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    10/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/27 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    10/31 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    11/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    11/12 — Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center
    11/13 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    11/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    02/02 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    02/04 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    02/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    02/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    02/10 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    02/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    02/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    02/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    02/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    02/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    02/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/01 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    03/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    03/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    03/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    03/16 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
    03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

