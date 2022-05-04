How to Get Tickets to Los Bukis’ 2022 Reunion Tour

The legendary Mexican group Los Bukis will play four major stadium shows in the US this summer as part of their 25th anniversary reunion tour.

What Is Los Bukis’ Next Tour?

Planned as the final opportunity American audiences will have to see Los Bukis perform live, this new run of shows will close the band’s reunion chapter with dates beginning on Saturday, July 30th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and making stops in Las Vegas (August 12th) and Los Angeles (August 18th), before wrapping up in Seattle, at The Gorge Amphitheater on Friday, August 26th.

This is in addition to a historic run of upcoming stadium shows already announced in México, with performances in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Morelia.

How Can I Get Tickets for Los Bukis’ 2022 Tour?

A ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Citi cardholders will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Los Bukis’ 2022 Tour Dates?

Los Bukis 2022 Tour Dates:

07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ LA Memorial Coliseum

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater

