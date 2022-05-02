How to Get Tickets to Luke Combs’ 2022 Tour Dates

Country music superstar Luke Combs has announced the “Middle of Somewhere Tour.” Taking place this fall, the tour will see Combs play shows in cities like Green Bay, Charleston, Louisville, and more.

What’s more, tickets to Combs’ upcoming tour will be priced at pre-pandemic levels. “I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets,” Combs says. “So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

What Is Luke Combs’ Next Tour?

Taking place this fall, Luke Combs’ “Middle of Somewhere Tour” includes stops at Green Bay’s Resch Center (two nights), Albany’s MVP Arena (two nights), Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (two nights), Omaha’s CHI Health Center (two nights), Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, and Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center (two nights), among others.

The new fall tour dates are preceded by upcoming sold-out stadium shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as a stop at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Combs will also headline several major festivals this year including New Orleans JazzFest and BottleRock in Napa Valley.

Who Is Opening for Luke Combs on Tour?

Special guests featured on the tour include Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade, and Lainey Wilson.

How Can I Get Tickets for Luke Combs’ 2022 Tour?

Tickets for Luke Combs’ “Middle of Somewhere Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, May 4 at 4:00pm local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with a general on-sale following Friday, May 6 at 10:00am local time.

Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting next Wednesday, May 4th at 9:00am local time, while Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 5 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, May 5 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

What Are Luke Combs’ 2022 Tour Dates?

Luke Combs 2022 Tour Dates:

05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans JazzFest

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

05/29 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *

06/07 – Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

06/08 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

06/09 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

09/02 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ‡

09/03 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ‡

09/16 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center +

09/17 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center +

09/22 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys +

09/23 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys +

09/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena +

10/01 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena +

10/14 —Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

10/15 —Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center ^

10/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center ^

10/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ^

10/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ^

11/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre #

11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre #

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #

11/21 — London, ON—Budweiser Gardens #

11/22—London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens #

12/09 — Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center %

12/10 — Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center %

* = w/ Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡ = w/ Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+ = w/ Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^ = w/ Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

# = w/ Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

% = w/ Jordan Davis