Spiritbox Collaborate with Illenium on New Dance Metal Song “Shivering”: Stream

Heavy metal and EDM collide on “Shivering,” the new collaborative track from DJ/producer Illenium and rising metal act Spiritbox.

The song comes from Illenium’s upcoming Fallen Embers (Remixes) release, due out May 27th. The album sees Illenium, aka Nicholas Miller, reworking his 2021 LP of the same name, as he has with all of his previous records.

Dubstep and metal are ostensibly on opposite ends of the spectrum, but Illenium bridges the gap nicely with some help from Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer. Metallic guitars and drums are gnarled into danceable form, with LaPlante’s powerful voice soaring above the sonic fray.

“Spiritbox has been one of my favorite bands for a minute and being able to work with them has been a dream,” commented Illenium in a press release. “They’re incredibly talented and Courtney has a voice unlike anyone. Definitely one of my favorite songs I’ve been a part of.”

Added LaPlante and Stringer: “Watching Illenium work and create on the spot was such an amazing thing to witness and be a part of. It was an honor working with him, and we appreciate his willingness to push boundaries, and use his influence to bring metal to the masses.”

Formed in 2017, Spiritbox have become one of the most hyped metal bands of recent years. After a long string of one-off singles, the Canadian group finally dropped its debut album Eternal Blue last year to much acclaim.

Below you can stream Illenium and Spiritbox’s collaborative track “Shivering” below.