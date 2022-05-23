Menu
Ivanka Trump Plays Guitar with Ukrainian Refugee on Trip to Poland

Trump learned to play the guitar over the pandemic

Ivanka Trump guitar
Ivanka Trump, photo via CityServe
May 23, 2022 | 10:49am ET

    Ivanka Trump spent her pandemic learning how to play the guitar, and recently she staged her first public performance at a refugee camp in Poland.

    Last week, Trump took a trip to the Eastern European country at the behest of global non-profit CityServe to visit families of Ukrainian refugees displaced by the ongoing war with Russia. While there, she played dueling guitars with a little Ukrainian girl who had her own pint-sized instrument.

    “There she met with dozens of pastors serving Ukrainians on the frontlines, many of which helped support the 1 million meal distribution in March,” a CityServe spokesperson reported to The Daily Mail of Trump’s goodwill mission, adding that the nonprofit “brought meals, financial support and toys to dozens of Ukrainian families seeking both short-term and long-term refuge in Poland until they can safely return to Ukraine.”

    Related Video

    In a 2020 interview shared on Twitter by The Recount, Trump claimed she had spent the early days of the pandemic “reconnect[ing] to some of life’s simple pleasures” like playing board games. “I took up playing guitar,” she continued.”because my husband was working very late nights. I’d come home after I put the kids to bed and after I went back online and finished my work, I’d be sitting there. And so I taught myself or am ‘teaching myself’ how to play guitar.”

    In other news, Trump recently testified of her own volition before the House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

