Jack Harlow Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Jack Harlow has announced a North American tour in support of his newly released album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.
The aptly titled, “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” spans 22 dates kicking off in Nashville on September 6th. Over the next six weeks, Harlow will also play shows in Houston, Phoenix, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, and beyond. City Girls will be providing support for the majority of the trek.
An artist ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. (fans can sign up via Harlow’s website to obtain an access code). A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 12th (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale occurring on Friday, May 13th via Ticketmaster. You can purchase tickets here.
Prior to his fall headlining tour, Harlow will hit the global festival circuit with gigs across the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia. Check out his updated tour schedule below.
Sometime between all this touring, Harlow will also star in an upcoming reboot of White Man Can’t Jump.
Jack Harlow 2022 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/27 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
06/11 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
07/01 – Marlay Park, IE @ Longitude Festival
07/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Rolling Loud Beekse Bergen
07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/06 – Protimão, PT @ Rolling Loud – Praia Da Rocha Beach
07/07 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Splash Festival
07/08 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Fraunfeld
07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/16 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/20 – Mount Claremont, AU @ HBF Stadium
07/22 – Wayville, AU @ Spin Off Festival
07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/25 – Kensington, AU @ The Roundhouse
07/26 – Kensington, AU @ The Roundhouse
07/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/31 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena
08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/19-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/21 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *
09/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
09/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *
09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *
09/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum *
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *
09/28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center *
09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena *
10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center *
10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem *
10/14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *
10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
* = w/ City Girls