Jack Harlow Announces 2022 Tour Dates

City Girls will serve as support on the 21-date outing

Jack Harlow, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Consequence Staff
May 9, 2022 | 1:26pm ET

    Jack Harlow has announced a North American tour in support of his newly released album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

    The aptly titled, “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” spans 22 dates kicking off in Nashville on September 6th. Over the next six weeks, Harlow will also play shows in Houston, Phoenix, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, and beyond. City Girls will be providing support for the majority of the trek.

    An artist ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. (fans can sign up via Harlow’s website to obtain an access code). A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 12th (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale occurring on Friday, May 13th via Ticketmaster. You can purchase tickets here.

    Prior to his fall headlining tour, Harlow will hit the global festival circuit with gigs across the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia. Check out his updated tour schedule below.

    Sometime between all this touring, Harlow will also star in an upcoming reboot of White Man Can’t Jump.

    Jack Harlow 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
    05/27 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
    06/11 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
    07/01 – Marlay Park, IE @ Longitude Festival
    07/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Rolling Loud Beekse Bergen
    07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/06 – Protimão, PT @ Rolling Loud – Praia Da Rocha Beach
    07/07 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Splash Festival
    07/08 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Fraunfeld
    07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
    07/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Wireless Festival
    07/13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
    07/16 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    07/20 – Mount Claremont, AU @ HBF Stadium
    07/22 – Wayville, AU @ Spin Off Festival
    07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
    07/25 – Kensington, AU @ The Roundhouse
    07/26 – Kensington, AU @ The Roundhouse
    07/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
    07/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
    07/31 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena
    08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
    08/19-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
    08/21 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
    08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *
    09/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    09/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *
    09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *
    09/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum *
    09/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *
    09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    09/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
    09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *
    09/28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center *
    09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
    10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena *
    10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
    10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *
    10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center *
    10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem *
    10/14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *
    10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *
    10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

    * = w/ City Girls

