Jack Harlow Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Jack Harlow has announced a North American tour in support of his newly released album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

The aptly titled, “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” spans 22 dates kicking off in Nashville on September 6th. Over the next six weeks, Harlow will also play shows in Houston, Phoenix, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, and beyond. City Girls will be providing support for the majority of the trek.

An artist ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. (fans can sign up via Harlow’s website to obtain an access code). A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 12th (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale occurring on Friday, May 13th via Ticketmaster. You can purchase tickets here.

Prior to his fall headlining tour, Harlow will hit the global festival circuit with gigs across the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia. Check out his updated tour schedule below.

Sometime between all this touring, Harlow will also star in an upcoming reboot of White Man Can’t Jump.

Jack Harlow 2022 Tour Dates:

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/27 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

06/11 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

07/01 – Marlay Park, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Rolling Loud Beekse Bergen

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/06 – Protimão, PT @ Rolling Loud – Praia Da Rocha Beach

07/07 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Splash Festival

07/08 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Fraunfeld

07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/16 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/20 – Mount Claremont, AU @ HBF Stadium

07/22 – Wayville, AU @ Spin Off Festival

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/25 – Kensington, AU @ The Roundhouse

07/26 – Kensington, AU @ The Roundhouse

07/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

07/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

07/31 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena

08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/19-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/21 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

09/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

09/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum *

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

09/28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center *

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center *

10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

* = w/ City Girls