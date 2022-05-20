Menu
Jack Johnson on Meet the Moonlight, Working with Blake Mills, and 20 Years of Brushfire Fairytales

The singer-songwriter also talks about environmental education and his green initiative for this year’s tour

Kyle Meredith with Jack Johnson, photo by Kizzy O’Neal
Consequence Staff
May 20, 2022 | 1:36pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jack Johnson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Meet the Moonlight, an album that finds Jack reflecting the darkness of the past few years through the optimistic filter for which he’s known.

    The singer-songwriter discusses working with Blake Mills, writing as a reaction, digging into Greg Brown and JJ Cale’s catalog, and singing the bass line from Zepplin’s “Dazed and Confused” through a beer bottle. Johnson also tells us about his new Learning Farm that focuses on environmental education, as well as his latest green initiative with this year’s tour and collaborations with local nonprofits. (Get tickets to that tour here.)

    Plus, he touches on how surfing informs his music, and celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Brushfire Fairytales.

    Listen to Jack Johnson discuss Meet the Moonlight, his environmental efforts, collaborators, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

