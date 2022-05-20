Menu
Jackass 4.5 Debuts On Netflix with New Unseen Footage

Featuring 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, unused scenes, and outtakes

May 20, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Exciting news for fans of prestige film: Today brings the release of Jackass 4.5, a new 90-minute film featuring never before seen footage from Jackass Forever.

    Whereas Jackass Forever is available on Paramount+, you’ll have to head over to Netflix to view Jackass 4.5, where it will reside until 2024.

    Similar to Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5, Jackass 4.5 serves as a sort-of companion film, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, unused scenes, and outtakes from Jackass Forever, as well as interviews with the film’s cast and crew members.

    If 4.5 is anything like Jackass Forever, then fans are in for a real treat. In his review for Consequence, Editorial Director Ben Kaye lauded Jackass Forever as a laugh-out-loud “kick in the nards” that’s a perfect distraction for these trying times.

    And there’s even more Jackass to come, as Paramount+ recently announced that a new episodic series is in the works with the franchise’s original creators.

