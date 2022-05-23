Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

James Blake Releases Wind Down, An Ambient Album Meant to Help You Sleep

Created using Germany company Endel's AI engine

james blake wind down ambient album endel ai sleep soundscape
James Blake, photo via Endel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 23, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Here’s a James Blake album you won’t have to feel bad about putting you to sleep. The British musician has teamed up with German company Endel for his latest release, Wind Down, which essentially functions as an hour-long lullaby.

    Filled with faded-out vocals, soft piano, and ocean sounds, Wind Down frankly doesn’t stray too far from Blake’s usual fare. It was created using the same AI engine and sounds powering Endel’s apps, which create adaptive soundscapes to help people focus, relax, and you guessed it… sleep.

    “The Wind Down soundscape I created with Endel lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way,” James Blake reflects. “It’s mesmerizing to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel’s AI and I think we’ve invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Other artists who’ve partnered with Endel in the past include Miguel and Grimes, the latter of whom released her AI Lullaby in October 2020. Stream Wind Down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Wind Down isn’t the first ambient music Blake has made to help fans sleep. “Lullaby for My Insomniac,” the outro for 2019’s Assume Form, was created to “calm the waters so you can just drift off.” Blake’s last album was last year’s Friends That Break Your Heart.

    Wind Down Artwork:

    james blake wind down artwork

    Wind Down Tracklist:
    01. 1st Soundscape
    02. 2nd Soundscape
    03. 3rd Soundscape
    04. 4th Soundscape
    05. 5th Soundscape
    06. 6th Soundscape
    07. 7th Soundscape
    08. 8th Soundscape
    09. 9th Soundscape
    10. 10th Soundscape
    11. 11th Soundscape
    12. 12th Soundscape
    13. 13th Soundscape
    14. 14th Soundscape
    15. 15th Soundscape

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

portugal the man cover sublime santeria amazon music exclusive stream

Portugal. The Man Cover Sublime's "Santeria": Stream

May 20, 2022

boldy james killing nothing real bad man new album listen stream

Boldy James and Real Bad Man Share Banging New Album Killing Nothing: Stream

May 20, 2022

for the birds damon albarn mark ronson beach house the birdsong project compilation indie rock music news stream

Mark Ronson, Damon Albarn, and Beach House Contribute to Charity Compilation For the Birds: Stream

May 20, 2022

070 shake christine and the queens body new single stream

070 Shake Enlists Christine and the Queens for "Body": Stream

May 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Blake Releases Wind Down, An Ambient Album Meant to Help You Sleep

Menu Shop Search Sale