James Blake Releases Wind Down, An Ambient Album Meant to Help You Sleep

Here’s a James Blake album you won’t have to feel bad about putting you to sleep. The British musician has teamed up with German company Endel for his latest release, Wind Down, which essentially functions as an hour-long lullaby.

Filled with faded-out vocals, soft piano, and ocean sounds, Wind Down frankly doesn’t stray too far from Blake’s usual fare. It was created using the same AI engine and sounds powering Endel’s apps, which create adaptive soundscapes to help people focus, relax, and you guessed it… sleep.

“The Wind Down soundscape I created with Endel lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way,” James Blake reflects. “It’s mesmerizing to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel’s AI and I think we’ve invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Other artists who’ve partnered with Endel in the past include Miguel and Grimes, the latter of whom released her AI Lullaby in October 2020. Stream Wind Down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Wind Down isn’t the first ambient music Blake has made to help fans sleep. “Lullaby for My Insomniac,” the outro for 2019’s Assume Form, was created to “calm the waters so you can just drift off.” Blake’s last album was last year’s Friends That Break Your Heart.

Wind Down Artwork:

Wind Down Tracklist:

01. 1st Soundscape

02. 2nd Soundscape

03. 3rd Soundscape

04. 4th Soundscape

05. 5th Soundscape

06. 6th Soundscape

07. 7th Soundscape

08. 8th Soundscape

09. 9th Soundscape

10. 10th Soundscape

11. 11th Soundscape

12. 12th Soundscape

13. 13th Soundscape

14. 14th Soundscape

15. 15th Soundscape