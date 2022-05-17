Menu
Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins Combine Forces to Perform “Jane Says” on Howard Stern: Watch

Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins joined the entire Pumpkins band for a rendition of the Jane's Addiction classic

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction Jane Says
Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction (via YouTube: Howard Stern)
May 17, 2022 | 10:19am ET

    To go along with their joint tour announcement, The Smashing Pumpkins joined members of Jane’s Addiction for a performance of the latter band’s classic song “Jane Says” on The Howard Stern Show. It was part of a longer appearance in which the Pumpkins also performed “Today,” and frontmen Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell shared numerous stories from throughout their careers.

    As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction will join forces for 32-date Fall North American tour, with Poppy providing support on most dates (Meg Myers will appear at a couple of shows in place of Poppy). Tickets for the outing are currently available via Ticketmaster.

    For the performance of “Jane Says,” Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins joined the entirety of Smashing Pumpkins, with Corgan delivering an acoustic solo midway through the song.

    After the performance, Stern remarked how happy Corgan looked playing alongside Farrell, with the Pumpkins frontman responding, “I love the song so much.”

    During the Stern appearance, Corgan and Farrell both shared David Bowie stories, with Farrell once admitting he lost his phone in a taxi, only to have the cab driver repeatedly call Bowie when he saw the rock legend’s name in Farrell’s contacts. On top of that, Farrell once shared Bowie’s personal email with hundreds of other people when he neglected to blind copy everyone.

    Farrell also revealed that he once had an all-out wrestling fight with Corgan’s tour manager Doug Goodman at Lollapalooza, with Goodman choking the Jane’s Addiction singer out at one point.

    Elsewhere during the conversation with Stern, Farrell and Corgan also talked about their respective tough childhoods, and each reflected on the late Taylor Hawkins.

    Watch Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins join Smashing Pumpkins to play “Jane Says” below, followed by Pumpkins’ performance of “Today” and selections from Farrell and Corgan’s interview with Howard Stern. Pick up tickets to the joint tour here.

