Japanese Breakfast Performs on SNL, Eats Hot Dogs on Fallon: Watch

In the most recent step towards Michelle Zauner’s impending world takeover, Japanese Breakfast served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s season finale. The indie rock band performed “Be Sweet” and “Paprika” from their 2021 album Jubilee. Additionally, Zauner appeared in the episode’s closing sketch, joining departing cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant for a singalong of Joni Mitchell’s “The Circle Game.”

But SNL wasn’t the only late-night stop for Zauner this past week: On Friday, the polymath visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss turning her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart into a movie, going to her first Grammys, and — of course — the origin of her 2017 song, “Jimmy Fallon Big!”

“It kind of feels like I’m having conversations with my mom again,” Zauner said of writing her own screenplay for the adaptation, in which she dissects the grief of losing her mother to cancer. When Fallon pointed out that the soundtrack will undoubtedly be great, Zauner responded with a laugh: “I’m going to hopefully write my Oscar-bait original.”

Zauner was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album at the 2022 Grammys. While she didn’t take home any trophies, she had one other goal she wanted to accomplish at the show: “I [had] to take a picture with BTS and send it to my aunt in Korea so she knows that I have a real job.” Thankfully, it happened.

Lastly, Fallon inquired about Zauner’s unique post-Grammys plans. Rather than going to a lavish afterparty, she stayed true to her DIY roots by eating Nathan’s hot dogs in the MGM Grand food court: “[We] stayed up late in a freezing cold warehouse making this record eating a lot of junk food. [It was] full-circle at the Grammys, getting to share a hot dog.” Naturally, Fallon then surprised Zauner with a pair of celebratory hot dogs to share on the spot.

Watch Japanese Breakfast on SNL and Fallon below.

In addition to recently making her Coachella debut, Zauner is also set to play Governors Ball this June, Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September, and Courtney Barnett’s traveling “Here and There” festival. She’ll also be on the road supporting both Florence + the Machine and The National‘s upcoming tours. Head over to Ticketmaster for tickets to all those gigs.