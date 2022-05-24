There’s nothing quite as enchanting as the brightly-colored, talking furry monsters of Apple TV+’s Helpsters, which is set to return for its third season on Friday, May 27th. One of the highlights in the upcoming slate of episodes will see Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast joining Cody and his gang of neighborhood friends. In anticipation of Helpsters Season 3, Consequence is exclusively premiering the heartwarming performance.

In the clip, the singer-songwriter, author, and cook rounds up the lovable, singing friends of Helpsters as they harmonize and groove together to the steady beat of “I Like Fancy Fins.” The tune reminds its young audience that all fish have fins and that the differences in size, shape, and color make them special. Check it out below.

From the makers of Sesame Street, the live-action TV series Helpsters teaches the next generation how to be problem solvers and encourages them that anything is possible when you have a plan. Along with Japanese Breakfast, the forthcoming season will feature guests including Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, and Judy Gold. Other musical guests include Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown, and Claud.

Advertisement

Zauner just served as the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live this past weekend after stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss adapting her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart into a movie as well as being nominated for and attending her first Grammys.

Catch Japanese Breakfast in person later this year at festivals like Governors Ball, Bourbon & Beyond, and Courtney Barnett’s traveling “Here and There” festival. She’ll also serve as an opener on both Florence + the Machine and The National’s upcoming tours. Head over to Ticketmaster to grab your seats now.