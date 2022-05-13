Japanese Breakfast Confirmed as Musical Guest for Season Finale of Saturday Night Live

Looks like it’s going to be a Japanese Breakfast for Saturday Night Live’s final meal of Season 47. On Friday, the late-night NBC sketch show revealed Michelle Zauner’s musical project would be serving as musical guest on the May 21st season finale.

“SEASON FINALE!!!” Saturday Night Live shared on its official social media channels alongside the familiar cork board template announcing the show’s date, host and musical guest. The indie rock artist will be joined by Natasha Lyonne, who is making her hosting debut following Season 2 of her hit Netflix series Russian Doll. Check out SNL‘s announcement after the jump.

Last month, Zauner was also a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she performed her much-loved single “Be Sweet,” dished about receiving the first Grammy nomination of her career, and regaled the audience with a hilarious story about being in the bathroom at the same time as Doja Cat when the rapper won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While the Best New Artist nominee recently made her Coachella debut, she’s also set to play Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival this September as well as Courtney Barnett’s traveling “Here and There” festival — that is, when she’s not busy opening on tour for Florence + the Machine or The National. Grab tickets for all the various ways to see Japanese Breakfast in the coming months here.

Other musical guests on Saturday Night Live this season have included Arcade Fire, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, and Gunna while Post Malone will post up inside Studio 8H this weekend.