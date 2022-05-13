Jehnny Beth Shares Cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”: Stream

Savages singer Jehnny Beth has brought her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” to all streaming platforms. Listen to it below.

Beth first released her version of the 1994 classic as an Amazon Music exclusive back in 2020 as part of a series celebrating NIN’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Finally my version of ‘Closer’ by NIN produced by [Johnny Hostile] is available to listen to everywhere all the time on all platforms,” Beth wrote on social media. “Do you think we should play it at festival shows this summer?” See the artwork, also created by Hostile below.

Beth and NIN have a history of working together. Atticus Ross earned co-writing and production credits on Beth’s debut solo album, To Live Is to Love. Beth was also set to join the band on tour before it was canceled due to COVID. In 2020, Beth sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss working with Ross on the project. Revisit that conversation here.

Last year, Beth also teamed up with Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream for a collaborative album called Utopian Ashes featuring the singles “Remember We Were Lovers” and “Chase It Down.” Up next is a string of European and UK festival dates this summer, including a slot with Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at London’s All Points East Festival. See the full itinerary here.