Jimmy Eat World Announce Fall 2022 Tour

The "Something Loud Tour" includes support from Charly Bliss

Jimmy Eat World, photo by Jimi Giannatti
May 31, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    Jimmy Eat World are heading out this fall on the 2022 “Something Loud Tour” across North America. They’ll be joined on every non-festival stop by Charly Bliss.

    Following a string of European dates this summer, Jimmy Eat World are setting out on the headlining tour in September. The trek begins in Cleveland on September 8th and follows with a Midwest circuit including Detroit, Minneapolis, and St. Louis, before working up the East Coast via Richmond, Virginia; Wantagh, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; and more.

    Their final solo show takes place on September 29th in Toronto. The tour also features festival appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 18th and three nights at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young in October.

    An artist pre-sale opens on Wednesday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time with a Spotify pre-sale following on Thursday, June 2nd. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Jimmy Eat World 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/17 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier *
    06/18 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/19 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/21 – Berlin, DE @ Astra*
    06/22 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar *
    06/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima *
    06/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium *
    06/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdamse Bostheater *
    06/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp *
    06/29 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller *
    06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/03 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Academy #
    07/06 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton #
    07/07 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000Trees Festival
    07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Cinch Presents TRNSMT
    09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live ^
    09/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^
    09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
    09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^
    09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
    09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
    09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
    09/18 – Chicago, IL @ RiotFest
    09/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^
    09/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall ^
    09/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^
    09/24 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre ^
    09/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^
    09/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^
    09/28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^
    09/29 – Toronto, ON @ History ^
    10/01 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

    * = w/ Together Pangea
    # = w/ The Get Up Kids and Together Pangea
    ^ = w/ Charly Bliss

