Jodie Foster to Star in True Detective Season 4

Jodie Foster is set to star in season four of HBO’s True Detective. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actress will join the crime anthology as Detective Liz Danvers.

Dubbed True Detective: Night Country, the fourth installment of the HBO drama takes place in the isolation of Alaska. A statement describes the season as follows:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

While HBO has yet to reveal who will portray Navarro, Night Country marks a bit of a shake up for True Detective. Creator and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto exited the series following Season 3, leaving Barry Jenkins to serve as executive producer and Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga to co-write the scripts. Lopez, Arriaga, and Foster will also executive produce the series, while Mari Jo Winkler and original True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson maintain executive production roles as well.

True Detective began in 2014 and saw McConaughey and Harrelson portray Louisiana state police. The next year, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn took the series to California. Mahershala Ali last starred as Arkansas detective Wayne Hays in True Detective Season 3, which premiered back in 2019. Meanwhile, it’s been a while since Foster graced the small screen, but she’s, of course, no stranger to investigating crimes.