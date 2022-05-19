John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Host Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg were slated to appear as guests on the May 18th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but after the host tested positive for COVID-19, the comedians took over as the late night show’s presenters.

“I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN,” Kimmel tweeted on May 17th. “I am feeling fine — the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow.”

When the time came, Samberg and Mulaney emerged in very casual, head-to-toe Kimmel gear. “Thank you so much,” Mulaney told the giddy audience. “It is an honor and a favor to be here.” Samberg added: “Jimmy has contracted COVID again for the second time in three weeks. And we’re thinking they should probably change the name of the show to Jimmy Kimmel Alive!”

Kimmel previously came down with COVID on May 2nd and had Mike Birbiglia fill in as the episode’s host. “Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to),” he tweeted at the time. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.” The comedian returned to the show a week later.

This go around, not only did Samberg and Mulaney interview guest Cheryl Hines about what it’s like being married to a Kennedy, hanging out with Fidel Castro, and co-starring with Samberg in Space Chimps — but the old pals also interviewed each other. The two comedians pondered on topics like being coworkers at Saturday Night Live, Mulaney’s five-month-old son, non-English dubs of their new film Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (which hits Disney+ tomorrow), and more.

While Samberg and Mulaney took over hosting duties, musical guests Gang of Youths performed on the episode. See clips from the night below.

Kimmel is the latest late night television host to test positive for COVID. Last week, Stephen Colbert had to pause production on his show after contracting the virus for the second time in as many months.