Johnny Depp Rocks Out with Jeff Beck As Jury Deliberates Defamation Case

Depp made a surprise appearance during Beck's show in Sheffield, UK on Sunday

Johnny Depp Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck with Johnny Depp, photo via Twitter
May 29, 2022 | 11:49pm ET

    As he awaits the results of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp hit the stage with Jeff Beck in Sheffield, UK on Sunday night.

    Depp joined Beck to perform for a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” which they previously released as a studio recording in 2020. The two also teamed up for covers of  Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    Though he appears unfazed on stage, Depp is no doubt eagerly awaiting the verdict of his aforementioned defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After closing arguments were heard on Friday, the case is currently in jury deliberation, with a decision expected as soon as Tuesday.

