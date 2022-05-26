Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Song Catalog for More Than $100 Million

He's the latest artist to sell to Hipgnosis Song Management

justin timberlake hipgnosis songs management deal catalog copyright worldwide administration rights merck mercuriadis
Justin Timberlake, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 26, 2022 | 1:26pm ET

    Justin Timberlake has inked a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management to acquire his entire song catalog. According to The Wall Street Journal, the deal is worth over $100 million.

    Hipgnosis now owns 100% of the copyrights for songs written by Timberlake and will also take over the worldwide administration rights to the music once Universal’s ownership over the catalog expires in 2025.

    “Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” said Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis in a statement. “His hit songs including ‘Cry Me A River,’ ‘Rock Your Body,’ ‘SexyBack,’ ‘My Love,’ ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around,’ ‘Suit & Tie,’ ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ are amongst the most iconic of the period… This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis,” added Timberlake. “He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling.  I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

    Timberlake is just the latest artist to close a deal with Hipgnosis. Other artists include Neil Young, Lindsay Buckingham, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

    While the one-time *NSYNC frontman hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Man of the Woods, he collaborated with both Justine Skye (“Innocent”) and DJ Khaled (“JUST BE”) last year, and also found himself in the headlines when Janet Jackson absolved him of any responsibility for her infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tears for fears no small thing kelly clarkson

Tears for Fears Perform "No Small Thing" on Kelly Clarkson: Watch

May 26, 2022

Breaking
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode death

R.I.P. Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode Founding Member Dead at 60

May 26, 2022

Yes Drummer Alan White dies

R.I.P. Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon Dead at 72

May 26, 2022

m.i.a. new album mata announcement lead single the one stream

M.I.A. Announces Comeback Album MATA, Drops New Single "The One": Stream

May 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Song Catalog for More Than $100 Million

Menu Shop Search Sale