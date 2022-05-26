Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Song Catalog for More Than $100 Million

Justin Timberlake has inked a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management to acquire his entire song catalog. According to The Wall Street Journal, the deal is worth over $100 million.

Hipgnosis now owns 100% of the copyrights for songs written by Timberlake and will also take over the worldwide administration rights to the music once Universal’s ownership over the catalog expires in 2025.

“Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” said Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis in a statement. “His hit songs including ‘Cry Me A River,’ ‘Rock Your Body,’ ‘SexyBack,’ ‘My Love,’ ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around,’ ‘Suit & Tie,’ ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ are amongst the most iconic of the period… This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.

“I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis,” added Timberlake. “He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Timberlake is just the latest artist to close a deal with Hipgnosis. Other artists include Neil Young, Lindsay Buckingham, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

While the one-time *NSYNC frontman hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Man of the Woods, he collaborated with both Justine Skye (“Innocent”) and DJ Khaled (“JUST BE”) last year, and also found himself in the headlines when Janet Jackson absolved him of any responsibility for her infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl.